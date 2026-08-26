"Stand Together": Nepal PM Balen Shah's Appeal After Deadly Flash Floods

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has pitched for unity after a deadly flash flood swept the Himalayan nation. At least 95 people have been reported dead in the flood that swept through villages in the Rasuwa district, causing damage along Bhote Koshi River. LIVE UPDATES

Taking to social media this evening, Balen Shah appealed to citizens to keep patience and stand together.

"Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food, and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together," he said in a statement.

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The Nepal government has mobilised all its available resources for the rescue operations, his post read.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the National Council, and the Cabinet held emergency meetings to intensify the relief efforts, he added.

Visuals from Nepal this morning appeared to depict nothing less than an apocalypse, as bridges and houses were washed away by floors-high waves from the Bhote Koshi River.

Shah said that the Nepali Army, Armed Guard Force, and Nepal Guard teams were immediately deployed to search and rescue people in the affected areas. Over 250 civilians were rescued by the Nepali Army using helicopters, he underlined, adding that those injured were brought to Kathmandu for treatment.

"These times are very sensitive. Our first priority should be to save the lives of the injured, search for the missing, and provide security to the affected people," he added.

He further said that 100 hospital beds have been allocated at Bir Hospital and National Trauma Center in Kathmandu for easy and free treatment of the injured people. All other big hospitals in the valley are also ready to treat the injured at any time, he added.

"The government has deployed medical teams in the affected areas to rescue the injured and provide first aid...Nepal Scouts, World Health Organization and other bodies have sent doctors, rescue workers, and health supplies to the flood-hit areas," the prime minister added.

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Shah's government is also making necessary arrangements to ensure cooperation at the local level and collecting details of the injured people. The search for the citizens who survived the flood will become more intense, he assured.

He also directed that food, clean water, medicines, and temporary accommodation should immediately be arranged for the affected families in the flood-hit areas.

Shah assured that roads, bridges, electricity, and water supply infrastructure that were destroyed in the floods will be rebuilt with priority and displaced families will be resettled to a safe place.

Addressing the affected people, he further said the government stands with them. "I want to assure you that you are not alone in these difficult times. The state is with you with all its resources. Please be patient. In such a crisis, we all should be united," he said.