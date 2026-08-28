"50 Vehicles Disappeared Behind Us": Indians Recall Nepal Flood Horror

A group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu had a narrow escape from the devastating flash floods in Nepal while travelling towards Kailash Mansarovar. The pilgrims were part of a larger group of around 60 people travelling in three buses, two of which are now missing.

The pilgrims said their bus was near the border when the area was hit by a landslide followed by a massive surge of water, mud and debris. Several vehicles were swept away by the floodwaters.

Landslide, Floodwaters And A Narrow Escape

One of the pilgrims said the driver suddenly asked them to get out of the bus. “We jumped out of the window on the driver's side, and we climbed up the hill,” he told NDTV. The group then reached a police rescue outpost, where personnel helped them before they were moved to safety. The survivors said the scene around them was terrifying, with vehicles being swept away within seconds.

One pilgrim recalled seeing “at least 20 to 50 lorries, cars” disappear behind them, while hundreds of vehicles in front were also carried away. “Our vehicle was standing still. In a matter of 5 seconds, we would have gone,” he said.

Rescued And Taken To Kathmandu

The group eventually reached a helicopter service and was taken to the Krishuli base camp before making its way to Kathmandu. From there, the 21 pilgrims were headed to Delhi and then onwards to Chennai.

Although they could not complete their Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, the survivors said they were grateful to have escaped with their lives.

“It was a nightmare experience. We were at the deathbed. God saved us,” one pilgrim said. He added that they had continuously chanted “Om Namah Shivaya” while inside the bus before making their escape.

Nepal Flood Death Count Crosses 500

538 people have been killed and nearly 1,500 remain missing after a massive flash flood struck Nepal on Wednesday. Indians account for the largest group of missing foreign nationals, with data from Nepal's tourism board showing 178 Indians missing, while 11 others have been rescued.

Many of those still unaccounted for are foreign tourists, including trekkers and Hindu pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash in Tibet.

China Issues Fresh Flood Warning

China has issued a Level-IV emergency alert for the Tibet-Nepal border, warning that a barrier lake created by Wednesday's mudslide faces a high risk of breaching.

China's Ministry of Water Resources said the lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. Both rivers originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

According to the government's Xinhua News Agency, the lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning. With rainfall continuing in the region, inflows could rise to around three million cubic metres, increasing the risk of a breach.