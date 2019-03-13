8 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting At School In Brazil

Five children, a teacher and two teenagers believed to be the shooters were killed. (Representational)

A shooting at a school near Sao Paulo on Wednesday left several people dead, police sources said, with initial reports putting the death toll as high as eight.

Sao Paulo's state military police department told AFP that "several people were shot" when "an individual" entered the institution in Suzano and opened fire.

Brazilian television channel Globo and website UO1 said eight people had died, including five children, a teacher and two teenagers believed to be the shooters.

UO1 said 17 people were also injured in the shooting.

Television pictures showed worried family members congregating outside the Raul Brasil school in the greater Sao Paulo area, alongside firefighters and security services.