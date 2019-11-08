Nearly 30 Trapped After Explosion In Mine In Germany

The persons are trapped in a secured area of the mine in the town of Teutschenthal, the report said.

World | | Updated: November 08, 2019 16:15 IST
Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about 150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.


Berlin: 

Up to 30 people have been trapped after a mine explosion in a town in eastern Germany, regional newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about 150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.



