Nearly 30 Trapped After Explosion In Mine In Germany

Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about 150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.

Up to 30 people have been trapped after a mine explosion in a town in eastern Germany, regional newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

The persons are trapped in a secured area of the mine in the town of Teutschenthal, the report said.

