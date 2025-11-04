NDTV Exclusive: Israel Calls India A Global Superpower, Says Ties "Stronger Than Ever"

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar described India as a "global superpower" and said that relations between the two democracies are "stronger than ever", spanning from defence and innovation to counterterrorism and trade.

This was the Israeli minister's only interview in India after his meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, underscoring the significance of the growing India-Israel partnership amid a volatile Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sa'ar said, "We are improving consistently. We are thankful for India's friendship," emphasising that the two nations are preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation. "We are moving forward on defence, agriculture, and economy, but we always have the passion to make it stronger," he added.

Israel Praises India's Support Post-October 7 Attacks

Reflecting on the October 7, 2023, terror attacks by Hamas that triggered the ongoing conflict, Sa'ar expressed deep gratitude for India's swift condemnation. "We will not forget the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to call Prime Minister Netanyahu on that awful day," he said. "India stood by us, and we will remember that."

On the stalled Gaza peace process, Sa'ar emphasised the need for consistency. "The most important thing is to keep the Trump peace plan as the only game in town," he said, warning against deviations pushed by other global actors. "It's a stage-by-stage plan, realistic and implementable. India, as a world leader, has a key role in ensuring it remains on track."

No Palestinian State Until Security Ensured

When asked about the long-debated two-state solution, the Israeli foreign minister struck a firm tone. "We cannot today establish a Palestinian state that will endanger our security," Sa'ar said, adding that the Middle East still faces "terror states" from Gaza to Lebanon and Yemen, backed by Iran.

"The Trump plan doesn't say we must have a Palestinian state – it depends on circumstances. We've learned from past mistakes, and we will not repeat them," he declared.

On Hamas, Sa'ar said Israel's goal remains to dismantle the group's military power and replace its governance in Gaza. "Hamas continues to execute rivals in daylight to instil fear. Our plan is to put someone else in power and to end this terror regime once and for all," he asserted.

India-Israel Counterterrorism And Defence Partnership Deepens

Sa'ar acknowledged that India and Israel share "the same pain and experience" of terror. "There is terror everywhere, and the people of India, unfortunately, know its horrors," he said. "We designate organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror groups and cooperate closely on intelligence, technology, and defence. No country has greater experience confronting terror than Israel, and we are ready to share it with India."

He revealed that new frameworks for defence and intelligence sharing are being advanced, reflecting what he called "a real strategic partnership" between the nations.

Trade, Connectivity, And Adani's Haifa Investment

Discussing economic and connectivity projects, Sa'ar noted that Israel is ready to revive initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), first announced during the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi. "Because of the war, there was a hiatus, but we are ready to move forward again," he said.

On Adani Group's majority stake in Haifa Port, Sa'ar called it a "symbol of trust". "Israel's air defence system protects our country and the investments made here. We welcome Adani's investment – it's important for both sides," he affirmed.

He also emphasised the need to renew direct flights between India and Israel to boost tourism, trade, and mobility of Indian workers contributing to Israel's development sectors.

'India Is the Future, Israel Is a Partner'

Sa'ar concluded the interview on an optimistic note about the bond between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu. "Their conversations are very open, on strategic and delicate matters. I hope they meet soon," he said.

"There is a mutual desire to have a real strategic partnership. India is the future. Israel is smaller, but we are a regional power. Together, we can do great things, and I'm sure we will."

Sa'ar also confirmed that Israel will participate at a senior level in next year's Artificial Intelligence Summit in India, signalling the next frontier of cooperation between the two democracies.

