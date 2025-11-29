NDTV Exclusive: "Ireland Backs Early India-EU Free Trade Deal," Says Ambassador Kevin Kelly

Ireland is "really optimistic" that the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) can be concluded soon, with Dublin viewing the proposed pact as a "win-win" with transformative economic potential for both sides, Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly said in an exclusive interview to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul.

Amid renewed political momentum, including the recent visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India and plans for an EU-India summit early next year, Ambassador Kelly said both sides were "very clear on what they want" and highly motivated to seal the deal.

"We're really optimistic it's going to happen... There's a real opportunity for mutual benefit. I'm hoping the summit could be an opportunity for this deal," he said, while cautioning that negotiations remain complex.

Bilateral Trade Growing, High-Level Panel Set Up

Kelly highlighted that India-Ireland trade has already reached 16 billion euros annually-more than 10% of Ireland's total EU trade-despite Ireland's small size. He said both governments are now pushing for a "paradigm shift" in economic engagement, guided by a newly formed high-level advisory panel comprising senior Indian industry leaders.

The panel has recommended steps to ease worker mobility, streamline regulations and expand investment flows. "We really feel we can grow that trade and do much more," Kelly said, noting that a new South Asia engagement strategy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Dublin earlier this year had accelerated cooperation.

Mobility, Migration And People-to-People Links

India is now one of the largest sources of skilled professionals, workers and students in Ireland. Kelly revealed that Ireland's largest visa office worldwide-outside Dublin-is in New Delhi, reflecting soaring mobility between the two countries.

"We issue a huge number of visas... Indians are running our health service, tech, pharmaceuticals," he said, adding that Indian graduates benefit from Ireland's stay-back scheme that allows them to work for 1-2 years after completing higher education. He confirmed that a migration and mobility agreement is under discussion as part of broader engagement.

Ireland's Indian community-officially estimated at 100,000 but likely closer to 140,000-has become a vibrant presence, he added.

Addressing Recent Attacks: 'Irish People Were Horrified'

Responding to questions on recent racist attacks targeting Indians in Ireland, Kelly acknowledged the "horrible experience" for the diaspora but stressed that Irish society overwhelmingly condemned the incidents.

"There was such an outcry in Ireland... communities protested to show support," he said, recounting how a local football club invited Indian community members onto the field to receive a standing ovation after one of the attacks. The government, police and political leaders responded swiftly with support mechanisms and arrests, he said.

While admitting the global rise in xenophobia, Kelly emphasised that no anti-immigrant political party holds parliamentary seats in Ireland: "There is huge recognition about the value of immigration."

Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

On recent terror attacks in Delhi's Red Fort and Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, Kelly said Ireland "knows the pain" of terrorism due to its own violent history. "My heart almost stops... there is no justification for terrorism," he said, expressing solidarity with India and backing deeper international counter-terrorism collaboration.

Cultural Diplomacy: Ireland At Hornbill Festival

Ireland is the official international partner at this year's Hornbill Festival in Nagaland-a deliberate outreach beyond major metros, Kelly said. Ireland is bringing performing artists, writers and a 16-foot Celtic goddess installation named Danu, created jointly by Irish and Bengali artists. "Culture is one of the best ways to showcase Ireland," he noted.

Engagement with Bangladesh And Nepal

Speaking on regional responsibilities, Kelly detailed Ireland's role in supporting Bangladesh's transition ahead of upcoming elections, including sharing experiences from Northern Ireland's peace process through senior experts.

He refrained from commenting on domestic political issues but underscored the "critical importance" of free and fair elections in Bangladesh. He similarly expressed hope that Nepal would stabilise and move toward polls following recent unrest.