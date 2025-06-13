NDB Chief Rousseff Joins Yoga Event In Shanghai, Condoles Air India Crash

New Development Bank (NDB) President and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff attended the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 curtain raiser event in Shanghai on Friday.

During her address, Rousseff expressed profound grief over the tragic crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

"Speaking at the #IDY2025 curtain raiser, Dilma Rouseff, President of New Development Bank and former President of Brazil, expressed deep sorrow on the tragic crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad, and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of India. She also expressed her best wishes for the speedy recovery of the sole survivor," the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in a post on X.

The London-bound Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday, killing all 241 people on board, including crew members. One person survived and is currently being treated.

Speaking on the significance of the International Day of Yoga, Rousseff said the occasion had become a symbol of peace and resilience.

"Yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world, a practice that transcends geography, language and belief. Rooted in ancient wisdom, yoga teaches us how to live in balance with ourselves, with others and the world. That's why the United Nations adopted the proposal made by Prime Minister @narendramodi to recognise June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, this day has become a symbol of peace and resilience, values that are very important in today's world," Rousseff said, as quoted by the Consulate.

Consul General Pratik Mathur and other Indian officials were present at the event, which marked the beginning of celebrations leading up to IDY 2025.

India's national celebration will be held in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session alongside over five lakh participants. Concurrently, 'Yoga Sangam' sessions will take place at more than one lakh locations across India, in what is expected to be one of the world's largest synchronised yoga demonstrations.

Rousseff also praised India's role in founding the New Development Bank and highlighted PM Modi's key contribution.

"Recognising India's pivotal role in the establishment of NDB, she said, 'India is not only a founding member of NDB, it's a country without which this bank would not exist. Prime Minister Modi was one of the founders and all of us are on a mission to create an important bank for the world," the Consulate General added.

