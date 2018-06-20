Nawaz Sharif's Wife's "Vitals Stable", Say London Clinic Doctors: Report After being put on life support, Ms Kulsoom opened her eyes once, said doctors in London.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ms Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017. London: Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing treatment in United Kingdom following a cardiac arrest was reported to be "highly critical" by London doctors yesterday. Her vital organs have now been functioning normally, the doctors said updating about condition of her health.



After being put on life support, Ms Kulsoom even opened her eyes once, reported the doctors at Harley Street Clinic in London.



The Sharif family and a five-member board of doctors discussed Ms Kulsoom's condition and decided that she would not be taken off the ventilator for now. The doctors asked Mr Sharif to wait for another review of her condition, the timeline of which has not been given at the moment, according to Geo News.



The doctors informed Ms Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his brother Shehbaz Sharif that Ms Kulsoom's condition has neither deteriorated nor improved since June 14 when she was shifted to intensive care, after suffering a cardiac arrest.



She was then put on life support and is undergoing treatment.



The same day, Mr Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had reached London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on June 17 arrived in London to see his ailing sister-in-law.



Following the advice by the doctors, Mr Sharif and his daughter had delayed their return to Pakistan.



According to Mr Sharif's son Hussain, Mr Kulsoom will be on the ventilator for an indefinite period.



Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma). Her condition began to deteriorate in April this year, after which she was moved to London for treatment.



