Joe Biden has been invited to the NATO summit to be held early next year (File)

NATO has invited US president elect Joe Biden to a summit in Brussels "early next year" after he takes office, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

"The specific date is not yet decided. But there will be a NATO summit. And of course, all NATO leaders will be there," he said, ahead of ministerial talks.

