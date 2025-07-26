NASA Cuts 20% Workforce, 3,870 Employees Likely To Depart Space Agency

About 20% of the employees at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration are set to depart the space agency, a NASA spokesperson said on Friday.

Around 3,870 individuals are expected to depart, but that number may change in the coming days and weeks, the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining number of employees at the agency would be around 14,000.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)