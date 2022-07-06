Nadhim Zahawi: 5 Points On UK Minister Replacing Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as finance minister on Tuesday, replacing Rishi Sunak who quit earlier in the day.

Nadhim Zahawi arrived in the UK as a Kurdish refugee when he was nine years old.

  1. Nadhim Zahawi came to Britain as a child with his Kurdish family not speaking any English when he was nine years old. Mr Zahawi was born in Baghdad in 1967, according to the BBC. His father was a businessman and his mother, a dentist.
  2. After arriving in the UK, Mr Zahawi was privately educated, before forging a lucrative business career.
  3. The 55-year-old co-founded the prominent polling company YouGov and was active in local Conservative politics in London, before becoming an MP in 2010. He won widespread praise for overseeing Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
  4. Mr Zahawi was previously education secretary. He was replaced as education secretary by Michelle Donelan, previously a junior education minister.
  5. In 2021, Boris Johnson promoted him to the cabinet to run education policy.

