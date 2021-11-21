'Must Try To Engage', Says UK's Boris Johnson On Taliban Regime: Report

There is no point in the UK standing on the sidelines, failing to engage with the Taliban: Boris Johnson

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britain must engage with the current Taliban government to tackle the existing crisis in the country.

PM Johnson made the remarks in response to a question UK lawmaker in the parliament, TOLOnews reported.

Stating that Afghanistan looks like ''hell on earth'', Labor Party member Sarah Champion asked PM Johnson "how and when" will aid that has been pledged by the UK be provided to the people of Afghanistan.

PM Johnson explained that the UK had no other choice but to engage with the current Afghan government to assist the overcoming of crisis in the troubled nation.

"There is no point in the UK just standing on the sidelines and failing to engage with the Taliban," he said.

"They may not speak for all Afghans, far from it, but they are some kind of authority - even if a very imperfect authority. The UK must try to engage, for the sake of the people that you're talking about," PM Johnson said.

The "Islamic Emirate" welcomed Britain Prime Minister's statement, TOLOnews reported.

"We welcome the remarks of the British Prime Minister. The official engagement will definitely make Afghanistan's relations better with the world. The gates of understanding and negotiations are opened by the Islamic Emirate. If there is any challenge, it can be solved via this path," said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesperson for the "Islamic Emirate" of Afghanistan.

This comes as experts in the region believe that the world's engagement with Afghanistan will help overcome the existing crisis in the country.