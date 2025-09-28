A Week After Releasing Elderly British Couple, Taliban Frees US Citizen From Afghanistan Prison

Afghanistan's Taliban government announced the release of a detained American citizen on Sunday, a week after an elderly British couple were also released by the authorities.

In a statement the ministry identified the detainee as Amir Amiri and said he had been handed over to Adam Boehler, Washington's special envoy on hostages.

Boehler made a rare visit to Kabul earlier this month to discuss the possibility of a prisoner exchange with the Taliban government.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan released an American citizen named Amir Amiri from prison today," the Foreign Ministry on X, using the official name for the government.

"The Afghan government does not view the issues of citizens from a political angle and makes it clear that ways can be found to resolve issues through diplomacy."

د ا.ا.ا. د بهرنیو چارو وزیر محترم مولوي امیر خان متقي سره نن د بندیانو په چارو کې د امریکا متحده ایالتونو د ولسمشر ځانگړي استازي اډم بولر په مشرۍ امریکایې پلاوي وکتل.

د هېواد د بهرنیو چارو وزیر وویل، د ا.ا.ا. د امیر امیري په نامه امریکايي تبعه نن له بند څخه ازاد کړ... pic.twitter.com/eL97XQWPY7 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) September 28, 2025

Little is known about Amiri's case, as it has not been widely reported.

Britons Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, were released from a Kabul prison on September 20 after almost eight months in detention.

Qatar helped to mediate both releases, according to the Taliban government.

