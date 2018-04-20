Muslim Woman Who Refused Handshake Denied French Citizenship

The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in the southeastern Isere region in June 2016, as well as with a local politician.
The government said her behaviour showed she was "not assimiliated into the French community" -- one of the reasons it can invoke under the civil code to oppose citizenship for the spouse of a French national.
But the Council of State, the court of last appeal in such matters, ruled the government "had not improperly applied" the law.