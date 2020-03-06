Musician Grimes Confirms She's Pregnant With Elon Musk's Child

According to the 31-year-old, it has been a "really profound" decision for her.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's musician girlfriend Claire Boucher -- better known by her stage name Grimes -- has confirmed she is carrying the his child, expected in May.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said Elon Musk is the father of her child.

"For a girl, it's sacrificing your body and your freedom. It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," she was quoted as saying.

"I'm just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment," she said.

The pair have been dating since 2018. This will be her first child. Elon Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," said Ms Grimes.

In an earlier Instagram post, she wrote: "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder".

Last month, she confirmed on Instagram she was 25 weeks pregnant and struggling to "cope with working and having a baby".

Elon Musk was last spotted at the Game Awards in Los Angeles with his girlfriend where she performed her new song.

