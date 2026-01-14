Advertisement

"Murderers Of Youth": Iran Blames US, Israel For Unrest, Vows Retaliation

The Guards are at"the height of readiness to respond decisively," the IRGC chief said.

Iran is witnessing one of the deadliest protests over failing economy.
Iran is ready to respond "decisively" to its foes Israel and the United States, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday, accusing their leaders of being behind protests that swept the Islamic republic.

The Guards are at "the height of readiness to respond decisively to the miscalculation of the enemy," said IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour in a written statement quoted by state television, accusing US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being the "murderers of the youth of Iran".

