Multiple Stabbings Reported In UK's Birmingham; 'Major Incident,' Say Cops

Several people have been injured in stabbing incident at Birmingham city centre.

Multiple stabbings were reported today at the Birmingham city centre. "This has been declared a major incident," police said in a statement, adding that "work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything".

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after," the West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care," the statement further read.