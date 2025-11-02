"There Was Blood Everywhere": Witnesses Recount UK Train Stabbing

Ten people were injured following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train on Saturday evening, with the police arresting two suspects. Of the injured, nine have "life-threatening injuries."

The British Transport Police confirmed that the train was running from Doncaster in the northeast to London's King's Cross Station, a busy route often packed with travellers.

The mass stabbing happened shortly after the train left the Peterborough station at 7.30 pm local time.

"There Was Blood Everywhere"

One of the eyewitnesses described seeing a man with a large knife and said there was "blood everywhere."

Speaking with The Times, the eyewitness said that people hid in lavatories to escape, and some were getting stamped on by others as they tried to run.

"I heard some people shouting, 'We love you'," the eyewitness added.

Another eyewitness told Sky News that he saw a victim moving down the carriage saying, "They have got a knife; I have been stabbed," the eyewitness added.

A third witness told the BBC that he intially heard people shouting, "run, run, there's a guy literally stabbing everyone." The man intially thought that it might have been a night-after-Halloween prank.

Investigation Begins

The transport police said that counterterrorism police were supporting its investigation whilst it was working to establish the full circumstances and motivation for the incident.

"We're conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further," British Transport Police Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said.

"At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," Casey added.

PM Starmer Calls Stabbing "Appalling Incident"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Saturday's mass stabbing an appalling incident.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," Starmer said in a post on X. "Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," he added.