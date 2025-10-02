Video Shows UK Police Shooting Manchester Synagogue Attack Suspect

Two people were killed and three injured in a car ramming and mass stabbing incident in Manchester, in northwest England, on Thursday. The crime took place outside a synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The Greater Manchester police said that the suspect was "believed to be dead" after he was shot.

In a shaky video outside a building, two armed officers aim at the accused crouching. After gunshots are fired, he falls to the ground.

⚠️ The Moment Armed 🇬🇧 Police Shot The Synagogue Attacker - Distressing Footage



The incident, which has reportedly injured four people, is being treated as a terror attack by officials, according to the Telegraph. According to the mayor, the attack took place on people attending… https://t.co/FtuOeypXir pic.twitter.com/YZDfy3rAuz — RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 2, 2025

"A man believed to be the offender was shot by GMP (Greater Manchester Police) Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased," the cops said on X. They stated that his death could not yet be confirmed due to "suspicious items on his person".

Bomb experts are still investigating whether the accused had explosives.

The cops had "declared Plato", which is the national code-word when responding to "marauding terror attack".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he was appalled by the attack and that additional police officers would be posted at other synagogues in the country.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," Starmer wrote on X.

This morning's attack is absolutely shocking.



I'm on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country.



We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe. pic.twitter.com/bNUfGbWwfq — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

King Charles III also said that he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack.

Manchester was the site of Britain's deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.