Multiple Law Enforcement Officers Shot In US' North Carolina: Cops

Multiple law enforcement officers have been shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, local police said on Monday, in what they described as an "active" scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a written statement that the shooting began in northeast Charlotte as officers from a U.S. Marshall's Task Force, comprised of officers from multiple agencies, were carrying out an investigation.

"Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital," the police department said on social media.

There was no official word on the injuries, though some local news outlets, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, were reporting that at least one officer had died.

The police statement said a SWAT team "is currently working on the scene."

Police said they would hold a news conference "as soon as the situation stabilizes."

