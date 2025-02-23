Muhammad Yunus Invites Elon Musk To Bangladesh For Starlink Launch In "90 Days"

Dhaka has reportedly invited tech billionaire and US President Donald Trump's adviser, Elon Musk, to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service there. In a letter written to Musk, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said integrating Starlink's connectivity into the country's infrastructure will have a transformational impact on its youth and women.

Yunus told the SpaceX and Tesla CEO that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet young Bangladeshi men and women who would be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future," Nobel laureate Yunus said in the letter.

"Integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure will have transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities," the letter read.

Mr Yunus also asked his High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, Dr Khalilur Rahman, to coordinate closely with the SpaceX team to ensure completion of the necessary work to make Starlink ready for launch in Bangladesh within the next ninety working days.

On February 13, Mr Yunus held an extensive video discussion with Mr Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink's satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also extended an invitation to Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively.

"I look forward to it," Mr Musk responded at the time.