MTV Cancels Europe Music Awards In Paris Over Israel-Gaza War

France has been on high alert since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

MTV cancelled on Thursday its Europe Music Awards ceremony, due to be held in Paris on November 5, citing the "devastating events" taking place in Israel and Gaza.

"As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration," the organisers said in a statement. "With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

Stars including David Guetta, Jung Kook (of BTS) and Thirty Seconds to Mars had been due to perform at the annual event.

Organisers Paramount Global said they were acting out of "an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."

France, which has large Muslim and Jewish communities, has been on high alert since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the ensuing war in Gaza, and the killing of a teacher on Friday in France by a man claiming to act for the Islamic State extremist group.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)