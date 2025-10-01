"Most Beautiful": Trump Says Asim Munir Praised Him For India-Pakistan Truce

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim of brokering a truce between India and Pakistan during military conflict earlier this year. He claimed that during his recent meeting with the Pakistani leadership, their army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, credited him for "saving millions of lives" by stopping the war.

"The prime minister of Pakistan (Shehbaz Sharif) was here along with the field marshal (Munir), who's a very important guy in Pakistan. He was here (White House) a few days ago. And he said to a group of people, 'This man (Trump) saved millions of lives because he saved (stopped) the war from going on,'" Trump told military leaders in Quantico.

‘Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir said I stopped India-Pakistan wars. I was so honoured that he said that. I loved the way he said it,'- Trump



One's credibility on World Podium can be judged when he has to take a certificate on his manliness from a Bhikhari Mistress.😂 pic.twitter.com/VKkLGxxqSI — LaughNLogic (@Thodahasle34127) September 30, 2025

"That war was going to get very bad. I was very honoured. I love the way he said it. Susie Wiles [White House Chief of Staff] was there. She said that was the most beautiful thing. But we saved a lot of them."

He went on to claim that his administration has settled 'seven wars' in the nine months he spent in the White House.

"And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all (Gaza war), although I don't know, Pakistan and India were very big, both nuclear powers. I settled that," he said, referring to his proposed Gaza peace deal.

The US President further said that he told Islamabad and New Delhi that he is "not going to trade" with them. They responded, "'No, no, no, no, you cannot do that.' I said, 'Yes, I can. You go into this freaking war that I'm hearing about,'" Trump said, adding that seven planes were shot down. He, however, did not specify which country's jets he was referring to.

Trump's Truce Claim

The military conflict between India and Pakistan escalated in May after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, when 26 civilians were killed. As part of the operation, Indian forces struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At the height of the conflict, a ceasefire was announced on May 10. Trump has taken credit for the ceasefire, claiming his intervention ended the war. However, India has maintained that an understanding on cessation of hostilities was reached after the Pakistan military's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart for direct talks over the issue.

Although Pakistan initially denied the claim, it later accepted it and went ahead and nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in "recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis".