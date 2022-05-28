Ireland Confirms Its First Case Of Monkeypox

A separate monkeypox case is also being investigated in Ireland

Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country's health agency said on Saturday.

A separate suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement.

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)