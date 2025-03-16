Missing Indian Student's Clothes Found On Dominican Beach Where She Vanished

A white netted sarong and beige flip-flops believed to belong to missing Indian student Sudiksha Konanki were found on a lounge chair at a Dominican Republic beach where she vanished over a week ago, according to local reports.

Images obtained by CDN show the clothing undisturbed, with no signs of tampering. Authorities believe the 20-year-old may have left her belongings on the chair before heading into the ocean in a brown bikini.

Ms Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student, was reported missing around 4 pm on March 6 by her group of five friends with whom she travelled to the Caribbean nation. Surveillance footage shows her walking towards the beach with her friends. The others later returned to the hotel, leaving her behind with 22-year-old Joshua Riibe, a senior at St Cloud State University in Minnesota, according to authorities.

A clip from the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana shows Ms Konanki walking arm-in-arm with an unidentified man -- believed to be Mr Riibe -- along a resort pathway, accompanied by friends. She was seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Dominican police have since named Mr Riibe a 'person of interest' in the case, confirming that he was the last person seen with the missing student.

His parents released a statement to CBS News saying they hope she is "found as soon as possible."

While Dominican authorities initially suspected drowning, Ms Konanki's father has urged investigators to explore other possibilities, like abduction. The family also finds it unusual that Ms Konanki's phone and wallet were left with her friends, as she always carried her phone with her.

Authorities have deployed drones and AI-assisted surveillance to scan the ocean, while Interpol has issued a 'yellow notice' for missing persons. The University of Pittsburgh said it is working with the FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security in the investigation.

Dominican President Luis Abinader revealed in a news conference that Joshua Riibe reported a wave hitting them while they were on the beach, but no blood or signs of violence have been found at the scene.