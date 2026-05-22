Miss Venezuela 2025 Shares Video Showing Injuries After Alleged Assault By Celebrity Stylist

A South American beauty queen has accused her celebrity stylist of physically attacking her in a hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival, according to The New York Post, which cited reports from Venezuelan and Mexican media outlets. Andrea del Val, 29, who holds the title of Miss Venezuela 2025, shared a video on social media showing bloody wounds on her face following the alleged incident on Tuesday.

In the video, Andrea appeared distressed with blood streaming down her face. She addressed her stylist directly, saying in Spanish: "Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were."

The footage also showed the hotel room in complete disarray, with furniture and items scattered throughout. Laguna, a 33-year-old Venezuelan stylist, can be seen sitting in a chair in the corner of the room during the video.

Watch the video here:

According to The NYPost, Hotel guests heard shouting and sounds of a physical struggle and called the police, according to reports from Venezuelan and Mexican media outlets. Footage later shared by Spanish journalist Jordi Martin showed Laguna being escorted away by police officers from the hotel.

Laguna is a well-known stylist within Latin American celebrity circles and beauty pageant communities. Since 2023, he has served as creative director for Miss Universe Colombia. He also has professional connections with Fatima Bosch, the Mexican Miss Universe 2025 winner, though there is no suggestion she was involved in the incident.

Following his arrest, Laguna was taken into police custody. However, it remains unclear what charges, if any, he may face. Del Val received medical treatment for her injuries and was reported to be out of danger. The exact reason for the argument between the two has not been confirmed, and French police have not yet responded to requests for comment.