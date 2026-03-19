UAE Billionaire Explains Trump Post, Why He Deleted It Later

The US and Israel's war on Iran is well into its third week, and no country appears to be showing signs of withdrawal. As hostilities continue, an Emirati billionaire's words have offered a glimpse into the frustration the Gulf feels.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, 77, launched into a tirade against US President Donald Trump on social media last week. Within days, the post disappeared.

Now, in a chat with The Washington Post, Al Habtoor has explained his position.

Dubai Billionaire's Post Against Trump

On March 5, Al Habtoor slammed Trump, writing, “Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with #Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision?”

“Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself!”

He wondered if the US involvement in the conflict was driven by Israeli pressure.

For many in the Gulf, the post was symbolic of the obstacles their nations faced, fending off missile and drone attacks from Iran, while avoiding any impression of being too closely aligned with Israel and the US.

The United Arab Emirates, in particular, has been struck on luxury hotels, the Dubai International Airport and oil infrastructure since the war started.

The construction magnate, who has a net worth of $2.3 billion, told The Washington Post that he deleted his message due to requests from "friends" in the US and the UAE who suggested not jeopardising ties between the countries.

Asked who was to be blamed for the war, the 77-year-old said, “I blame Trump, but I blame the Iranians more,” adding that Israel pushed the US to enter the war.

Going ahead, the UAE must depend on itself alone, Al Habtoor said, explaining, “There is only self interest.”

Iran's Campaign Against The UAE

After the US and Israel assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on February 28, Tehran has launched almost 1,800 drones and missiles towards the UAE, according to data and interception timelines based on the daily releases put out by the Emirates' Ministry of Defence. While the intensity of the attack dropped after March 9, the country is still facing attacks.

On March 18, Iran struck the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the UAE, after an attack on the South Pars natural gas field by Israel. Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had to be shut down after the strikes.