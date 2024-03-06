Michelle Obama 'Will Not Be Running' For 2024 US President Race, Says Office

Michelle Obama's office revealed her stand regarding the 2024 US elections.

After a poll revealed that Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, was the leading choice to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's candidate for the presidential elections, her office has revealed her stand regarding the upcoming presidential elections, as per a report in NBC News.

Michelle Obama has no intentions to run for President, even though many of her supporters are looking forward to this development. She is actively supporting the reelection campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

In a statement to NBC News, the former first lady's office made it clear that her plans do not include running for the post of President. Crystal Carson, Director of Communications for her office, said "As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign."

Meanwhile, Obama's adviser cited her conversation with Oprah Winfrey from last year as evidence of her way of thinking and the reason she would probably never run for office. In a Netflix special, she said, "Politics is hard. And the people who get into it ... you've got to want it. It's got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul."

Last month, she expressed deep fear about the upcoming elections, saying it "haunts" her. "The fact that people think that government-'eh,, does it really even do anything?' - and I'm like, 'Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.' And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up," she had said.

It is to be noted nearly half of the Democrats who voted in the Rasmussen Reports polls, expressed their choice for someone other than Biden to fight the US Presidential elections. About 48 per cent of the Democrats polled said they approve of the party "finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November," compared to 38 per cent who disapprove.

Michelle Obama got about 20 per cent of votes among other options to replace 81-year-old Joe Biden. The other contenders were Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.