Michael Bloomberg To Write $4.5 Million Cheque For Paris Climate Pact

President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of the pact, making the country the only one opposed to it.
Bloomberg, in a CBS interview, said he hopes by next year Trump will have changed his mind.
Bloomberg will continue to provide money for the pact if the United States does not rejoin the agreement, according to a news release from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charity he founded.
Trump staunchly opposes the agreement and his administration has rolled back a number of environmental regulations.
