Drug Lord El Mencho's Death Puts Spotlight On Militarisation Of Cartels In Mexico

Before dawn in the hills of Jalisco, Mexican soldiers moved in on one of the country's most wanted men. By the end of the operation, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was dead. He was the founder and top leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisations and reportedly a major player in global drug trafficking.

Within hours of his death, violent clashes erupted across western Mexico and quickly spread to other regions.

The Militarisation Of Cartels In Mexico

Over the past decade, CJNG evolved from a regional trafficking network into a structured armed organisation. Under El Mencho, the cartel expanded rapidly across several states and built strong international links, especially in synthetic drug trafficking.

Unlike older criminal gangs that operated through smaller local cells, CJNG developed a central command supported by heavily armed units. The group used military-grade rifles, homemade armoured vehicles, tactical gear similar to that used by armed forces, drones adapted to carry explosives, and improvised explosive devices.

Cartels increasingly recruited former soldiers and police officers. Fighters received combat-style training and operated in coordinated units. This militarised structure meant that when the leadership was disrupted, the organisation still had trained armed cells capable of launching immediate retaliation.

Earlier cartels focused mainly on smuggling routes, bribery networks and local enforcers. Militarised groups, by contrast, have developed structured chains of command and trained combat units.

Other Militarised Cartels In Mexico

Sinaloa Cartel - Uses heavily armed enforcement units, armoured vehicles, and coordinated urban combat, especially during internal factional clashes.

Los Zetas - Pioneered cartel militarisation; founded by former special forces soldiers and structured like a paramilitary force.

Cartel del Noreste - A Zetas offshoot that continues using armoured trucks and high-calibre weapons.

Gulf Cartel - Maintains armed factions involved in sustained gun battles in border regions.

How Did El Mencho Die?

According to Mexico's defence ministry, the shootout occurred in Jalisco during a military operation targeting Oseguera Cervantes. He was seriously injured and died while being airlifted to Mexico City.

The raid reportedly involved intelligence cooperation between Mexico and the US, where he had long been among the most wanted for his role in fentanyl and other drug trafficking networks.

Immediate Retaliation Across Mexico

After his death, cartel members launched coordinated actions across multiple states, setting vehicles on fire and using them to block highways while sealing off key roads to restrict the movement of security forces.

In several affected areas, schools were closed, and businesses shut down temporarily as a precaution. Airports also faced disruptions, with flights suspended in some locations amid the unfolding security situation.

In Guadalajara, residents were urged to stay indoors as burning vehicles blocked roads. In the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta, smoke was seen rising near major routes, and passengers ran through the airport as operations were disrupted.

Authorities confirmed at least 14 deaths and significant property damage. Several airlines suspended flights to and from Puerto Vallarta due to security concerns. Guatemala reinforced security along its border with Mexico to prevent possible spillover.

The violence extended beyond CJNG's main areas of influence. Reports indicated unrest in nearly a dozen states, including regions contested by rival cartels.

Why Violence Spread So Quickly