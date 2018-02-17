Mexico Military Helicopter Crash Kills 13 On Ground In Wake Of Earthquake

The helicopter, which was carrying Mexico's interior minister and the state governor, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec after a tour of damage from a powerful earthquake on Friday, officials said.
The senior officials survived but 12 people at the scene were killed and another died later in a hospital, Oaxaca's attorney general's office said in a statement. Fifteen more people were injured.
The 7.2 magnitude quake left nearly a million homes and businesses without power in Mexico City and the south and damaged at least 50 homes in Oaxaca.
