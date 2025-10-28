Advertisement

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Appoints Vishal Shah To Key AI Role

Vishal Shah was in charge of product management for Instagram at Meta for over six years, before becoming vice president of Metaverse the company's concept for a three-dimensional virtual world in 2021.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Appoints Vishal Shah To Key AI Role
Meta Platforms CEO has appointed Vishal Shah to a key artificial intelligence-linked role.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has appointed insider Vishal Shah to a key artificial intelligence-linked role, heading product management for AI products, the social media giant said on Monday.

The move underscores Big Tech's focus on the booming technology, directing resources and top talent towards AI development. Meta is competing against Microsoft and startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic to build the most sophisticated AI models.

Shah was in charge of product management for Instagram at Meta for over six years, before becoming vice president of Metaverse — the company's concept for a three-dimensional virtual world — in 2021.

The development was first reported by the Financial Times earlier on Monday, citing an internal memo. Shah will report to Meta's head of AI product, Nat Friedman, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed Shah's new role but declined to comment on details regarding the appointment when contacted by Reuters. 

This marks another reshuffle for Meta's management, after the company last week announced it was cutting around 600 roles in its Superintelligence Labs unit, as it looks to make its AI unit more flexible and responsive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meta, Mark Zuckerbeg, Artificial Intelligence
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com