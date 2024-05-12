Meghan Markle's 'Windsor Gown' Sparks Fresh UK Royal Family Debate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached Nigeria on Friday.

Meghan Markle's outfit choice on her trip to Nigeria has become the talk of the town. The Duchess of Sussex picked a beige colour gown by California-based designer Heidi Merrick.

As per the official website of the designer, the name of the outfit is — Windsor Gown–Blush. For context, Windsor is the last name of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached Nigeria on Friday. The couple were invited by the country's Chief Of Defense Staff for their first official visit, reported Fox News.

Internet on Meghan Markle's outfit

The followers of the Royal Family were quick enough to make a note of Ms Markle's gown.

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Abuja yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RpMuRm5WK8 — Abuja Community (@AbujaCommunity) May 11, 2024

A user wrote. “But they have been trying to erase the Windsors from their lives completely, but here comes Mrs Sussex wearing a dress called ‘Windsor', haha!!”

Another said, “Did she really choose a dress called the Windsor Dress, or are you being cheeky for fun?”

Meanwhile, a section of users have backed Meghan Markle's decision.

Honestly, I think people read too much into this stuff. She wears a dress and suddenly it's a secret message? Maybe she just liked the dress. — Victoria Kay (@babevickycruz) May 10, 2024

Meghan Markle looks “beautiful” echoed a few.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan used to live in the royal family's Windsor estate, west of London, Buckingham Palace. The property, known as Frogmore Cottage, was a wedding present to the couple from Harry's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

The couple vacated the family home in June last year. In 2020, they decided to quit royal family duties and move to the US.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's dress choice comes shortly after a royal expert revealed that King Charles gave a “rare honour” to Ms Markle before the couple stepped back from their duties.

BBC royal correspondent Micheal Cole told GBN America how it went "so badly wrong" for Meghan Markle and putting it all together is "really hard".

Mr Cole said, “It's really hard to puzzle where it all went so badly wrong. She could not have been welcomed more into this country or the Royal Family. It was a rare honour when the King offered to walk her down the aisle because her father, Thomas, is estranged from her, as are most members of her family. That was a great honour, and the late Queen went out of her way to make a friend of Doria, her mother."