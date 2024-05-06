Meghan Markle Got 'Rare Honour' From King Charles Before Leaving UK, Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was given a "rare honour" from King Charles, then Prince, before she along with her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their duties, according to a royal expert. BBC royal correspondent Micheal Cole told GBN America about how it went "so badly wrong" for Ms Markle and putting it all together is "really hard".

"It's really hard to puzzle where it all went so badly wrong. She could not have been welcomed more into this country or the Royal Family," he said on GBN America.

Mr Cole also discussed her "estranged" relationship with her father. He said, "It was a rare honour when the King offered to walk her down the aisle because her father, Thomas, is estranged from her, as are most members of her family. That was a great honour, and the late Queen went out of her way to make a friend of Doria, her mother."

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping away from royal duties and since then the couple has been living with their two children in the United States. Their relationship with the royal household has not been the same ever since and multiple reports about the same surface from time to time.

In April, Prince Harry formally renounced his British residency and declared the United States as his new home, according to recent paperwork filed with Travalyst, the sustainable travel organisation he founded in 2019. The Duke of Sussex, 39, made his first public remarks since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The change in residency status was seen in filings published by Companies House, where Harry's "New Country/State Usually Resident" is now listed as the USA, replacing the previous designation of the United Kingdom.