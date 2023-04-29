Meghan Markle's Father Wants To Fix Relationship With Her, Makes An Emotional Plea

Thomas Markle wants to fix his relationship with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's father has made an emotional plea to her daughter, begging her for a final chance to mend their fractured relationship, according to a report by New York Post.

The Duchess of Sussex's father, Mr Markle in a candid interview with Australia's 7News Spotlight can be seen holding childhood pictures of Meghan Markle and he asks: "How can I fix this?"

In the trailer ahead of the interview airing, the 78-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director shared that he suffered a stroke last year and fears that he hasn't got much time left to fix his relationship with Meghan Markle. The two haven't spoken in the last five years.

Their relationship soon got bitter after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

The trailer also features Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, 58. She said, "She [Meghan] would still be a waitress if it wasn't for Dad."

She also labelled Meghan's marriage to Harry as "toxic".

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, 56 declares in the short clip, "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything."

The trailer also shows some never-before-seen home recordings of the Duchess as a teenager.

The 57-second trailer begins with footage of the Duchess being driven in a convertible while decked in a prom dress and tiara. The voiceover in the video says, "The world has never seen Meghan like this, the homecoming queen."

It continues, "Treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes are all coming out."

The interview comes shortly after Samantha Markle lost the defamation case against her sister. In the case, she alleged that the Duchess of Sussex defamed her by claiming they barely had a relationship and that Samantha had been "handsomely paid" by a tabloid to speak against her. She had requested $62,000 in damages. However, a judge in Florida dismissed the case because Meghan was merely expressing her opinion, and opinions cannot be proven to be false.

