Meghan Says She And Harry Wed In Secret '3 Days Before' Official Ceremony

British royal Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan were wed in secret three days before the official ceremony, she revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast Sunday in the United States.

"(T)hree days before our wedding, we got married," she said, revealing that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19 2018 at Britain's Windsor Castle.

"No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"