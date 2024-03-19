Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Individual Bios Removed From Royal Family Website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle's biographies on the Royal Family's official website have been updated. The couple's biographies have been removed and merged into a single joint profile, as per a report in People Magazine.

Before this, both had individual biographies on the royal family website, which acts as a digital hub for news and updates on the monarchy. Their statement on the page says, "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

Under the headings "About the Duke of Sussex" and "About the Duchess of Sussex," the page breaks down Harry and Meghan's biographies, recapping notable moments like Prince Harry's ten years in the British Army and the founding of the Invictus Games alongside Meghan Markle's seven seasons on 'Suits' and lifestyle blog The Tig. Earlier, both had longer biographies including Prince Harry's page mentioning his role of "supporting the Monarch."

The Royal family's website also mentions a link to their new website which was launched in February by the couple. In a new rebranding move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has the latest news about the couple as well as links to their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.

Their website which was earlier called Archwell will now be referred to as, sussex.com. The homepage features a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony in September. According to the statements issued by The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, the couple aims to showcase their passions and endeavours, asserting their identities beyond traditional royal responsibilities.

"The reality behind the new site is very simple - it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment," an insider said.

However, the couple was slammed for using their royal titles and the Royal Coat of Arms on their new Sussex.com website. "Prince Harry and Meghan's Biographies are immaculate! Come on". said a reader. "This signifies their Hollywood failure and inability to succeed in their numerous business ventures. So they are falling back on the only thing they know to do and what can make them any money, trading off their royal titles. This is pathetic and demonstrates, yet again, why the titles must be removed," an X user wrote.