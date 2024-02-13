Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed For Launching Website. Here's Why

The Duke did not mention his royal lineage and United Kingdom in his bio.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched a new website, Sussex.com on Monday. In a new rebranding move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has the latest news about the couple, bios for Harry and Meghan as well as links to their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.

Their website which was earlier called Archwell will now be referred to as, sussex.com. The homepage features a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony in September.

Both bios refer to their two kids as "Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet" despite Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Meghan Markle, in a letter, explains that the rebranding reflects their desire to share more personal updates with fans.

"Our lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in our humanitarian and business ventures," she stated, underscoring her dedication to feminist ideals and gender equity.

Matching Meghan's message, Prince Harry (The Duke of Sussex) wrote about his unwavering dedication to making a difference through impactful causes throughout his adult life.

The international event INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community, and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve," he highlighted, pointing to his ongoing commitment to supporting wounded service personnel.

However, the Duke did not mention his royal lineage and United Kingdom in his bio.

According to the statements issued, by embracing "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex," the couple aims to showcase their passions and endeavours, asserting their identities beyond traditional royal responsibilities.

The internet did not take the news positively and was quick to rebuke the couple. "Prince Harry and Meghan's Biographies are immaculate! Come on". said a reader. "This signifies their Hollywood failure and inability to succeed in their numerous business ventures. So they are falling back on the only thing they know to do and what can make them any money, trading off their royal titles. This is pathetic and demonstrates, yet again, why the titles must be removed," an X user wrote.

"Umm, these two nincompoops do realize they are not “Sussex,” right? The gall of buying Sussex.com, and including a royal crest, though they hate the royals, is ridiculous," another user commented.

"'The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'” Grandiose, arrogant & self-serving," the third user wrote.





