Meghan Markle In Tears As Prince Harry Talks About Family In New Docuseries

The trailer has accumulated more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Netflix aired the long-awaited emotionally charged trailer of the docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." The six-part docuseries shed light on the couple's love story and their lives in the royal family.

The trailer was released on Netflix's Twitter account along with the caption, "Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix." The trailer has accumulated more than 1 million views on Twitter. The couple is asked in the trailer, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" followed by a series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex photos both in public and private moments.

Watch the trailer here:

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

In the 1 minute 12 second teaser, Prince Harry is heard saying, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Further in the video, Meghan can be heard saying, "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

In one of the shots, Prince Harry is shown with his head tilted back as his wife appears to wipe away her tears with both hands.

Omid Scobie, a close friend and biographer of the couple, tweeted that the series would be aired on December 8, adding it will share "the other side of their love story and the challenges they faced".

The announcement coincides with Harry's elder brother William's first trip to the United States as Prince of Wales and another race row within the family back home, reported AFP.

William -the heir to the throne - has been forced to part ways with one of his godmothers after she used racially charged language to a black British woman at a palace reception on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan, a mixed-race former television actress, cited racism in the royal household as one of the reasons for their acrimonious departure almost three years ago.

Royal insiders described William's visit to Boston to present his annual climate change awards to innovators on Friday as his "Superbowl moment".

But Scobie tweeted that "if tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show" as he shared the trailer.

"With commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family's relationship with the press), the Netflix series aims to 'paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other," he added.

The family will be braced for more revelations from the docuseries and Harry's autobiography "Spare", which is due out in January.