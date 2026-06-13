Meet Jayshree Ullal, Indian-Origin CEO On US' Richest Self-Made Women List

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global technology landscape, one Indian-origin executive has quietly built one of the most successful careers in Silicon Valley. Jayshree Ullal, president and chief executive officer of Arista Networks, has become the highest-ranked Indian-origin woman on the 2026 Forbes America's Richest Self-Made Women list.

Forbes estimates her net worth at $6.8 billion, placing her among the most influential figures. Ranked seventh on Forbes' annual list, Ullal's rise reflects decades of leadership in the networking and semiconductor industries.

Her wealth is largely tied to Arista Networks, the cloud networking company she has led since 2008, which has become a key player in powering cloud platforms and artificial intelligence infrastructure around the world.

Early Life And Education

Born in London and raised in New Delhi, Ullal developed an interest in technology and engineering from an early age. She later moved to the United States to pursue higher education, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University before completing a master's degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University. With an educational background rooted in engineering, Ullal entered the technology industry with strong technical expertise.

Career Across Silicon Valley

Before taking charge of Arista Networks, Ullal spent years working at some of Silicon Valley's most prominent technology companies. She held positions at semiconductor firms Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Fairchild Semiconductor before joining Cisco Systems.

During her 15-year tenure at Cisco, she played a significant role in the company's networking business as the internet expanded rapidly across the world. The experience placed her at the forefront of enterprise networking, helping businesses interact with the digital world.

The Risk That Changed Everything

In 2008, Ullal made a risky career move. She left Cisco to become president and CEO of Arista Networks, a small startup with fewer than 50 employees and no revenue at the time. While established networking giants dominated the market, Ullal believed the future would be driven by cloud computing and data centres. That bet proved remarkably successful.

Building A Cloud Networking Giant

Under Ullal's leadership, Arista focused on high-performance networking solutions tailored for large-scale cloud environments. Rather than competing across every segment of the networking industry, the company concentrated on data centres and hyperscale cloud infrastructure. The company went public in 2014, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.

Today, Arista's technology supports some of the world's largest cloud platforms and AI workloads. According to Forbes, Arista generated approximately $9 billion in revenue in 2024, representing nearly 30 per cent growth from the previous year.

A Billion-Dollar Stake

Ullal's wealth stems primarily from her ownership stake in Arista Networks. Forbes estimates that she owns about 3% of the company's stock. Beyond Arista, she also serves on the board of directors of cloud computing company Snowflake.

Among America's Richest Self-Made Women

Forbes estimates Ullal's real-time net worth at around $6.5 billion, while her wealth for the 2026 America's Richest Self-Made Women ranking stands at $6.8 billion. She is ranked No 7 on the list and is also among the world's billionaires.