Meet Anne Aly, Australian Minister Set To Attend NDTV World Summit

Australia's Cabinet Minister Anne Aly has landed in India as part of the Anthony Albanese government's efforts to deepen ties across the Indian Ocean region. The Australian Minister for International Development, Multicultural Affairs and Small Business will also deliver a keynote address at the NDTV World Summit on Friday at Bharat Mandapam.

Aly will highlight the role of Indian-Australian communities in shaping national identity and weave multiculturalism into bilateral diplomacy.

This visit underscores Canberra's broader push to deepen engagement across the Indian Ocean, linking development, multicultural outreach, and regional stability in its foreign policy.

About Anne Aly

Born in Egypt, Anne Aly moved to Australia when she was two years old with her family and grew up in western Sydney. By her late twenties, she was a single working mother of two young boys in Perth.

Aly was elected as the Member for Cowan in 2016, becoming the first Muslim woman elected to federal parliament, according to her Treasury portfolio.

Before entering parliament, she worked as a professor at both Curtin University and Edith Cowan University with a focus on counterterrorism and countering violent extremism.

In 2022, following the election of the Albanese government, Aly became the first female Muslim minister, serving as the Minister for Early Childhood Education and the Minister for Youth. Following the re-election of the Albanese Labour Government in 2025, she was appointed as the first female Muslim to serve as a Cabinet minister.

Aly has many published academic works under her name, and in 2018, she published her book "Finding My Place: From Cairo to Canberra".

About NDTV World Summit

The NDTV World Summit 2025 takes place on October 17 and 18 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam. The summit will revolve around three key themes: "Risk, Revolve and Renewal". It will bring together influential voices from across the globe.