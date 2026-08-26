Medical Teams Race Against Time As Nepal Flood Death Count Climbs Past 150

Flash floods tore through Nepal's Rasuwa district and nearby areas close to the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, leaving at least 160 people dead and hundreds more missing. Among the missing are around 142 Indian nationals, many of whom were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

The floods were triggered by a sudden surge of muddy water along the Bhote Koshi River, which originated on the Tibetan side. The force of the water destroyed settlements, bridges and hydropower projects in its path, and the death count has continued to rise as rescue operations carry on.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Nepal Medical Association President Badri Rijal, who is involved in the medical rescue effort, spoke about what health teams are up against. "We are managing the doctors who are needed in the rescue," Rijal said.

At the government's request, specialists in orthopaedics, surgery, paramedics and general practice are being sent to the flood-hit areas. Most doctors have already been deployed and are working out of district hospitals, making their way through damaged roads or using early transport services despite the difficult conditions.

On the ground, teams are carrying out basic life-saving procedures before referring patients on to larger centres, including trauma units and teaching hospitals. The response is being coordinated mainly by the health and home ministries, with medical associations offering support.

The most common injuries being treated include drowning in mud and water, along with fractures, spine injuries and cut wounds. Getting the injured out of the worst-affected sites and into better-equipped facilities remains the priority.

Setting up temporary field medical stations has proven difficult because of poor weather. For now, the focus remains on sheltering those affected, with emergency care being handled at nearby primary health centres before patients are referred elsewhere.

The Nepal Army, police and helicopter teams are continuing search-and-rescue efforts in the affected areas. Indian authorities are working closely with their Nepali counterparts, and emergency helplines have been set up for families of those affected.