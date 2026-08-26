100 Killed In Nepal Flash Floods, 133 Indian Pilgrims Remain Missing

At least 100 people have been killed and hundreds remain missing after flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border region this morning. Among those missing are at least 133 Indian pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar.

Nepalese rescuers are racing against time to find survivors and bodies buried under the slush, with Prime Minister Balendra Shah pledging all government resources to relief work.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am (local time) as it crossed over from the Tibet side. Rasuwa and Dhading, bordering Tibet, and Nuwakot were among the affected districts.

India jumped into humanitarian assistance soon after, with the Air Force deploying a transport aircraft with 10 tonnes of relief materials and medical supplies.