Maurene Comey, Prosecutor In Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Epstein Cases, Fired From Job

The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey and a prosecutor in the federal cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

There was no specific reason given for her firing from the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, according to one of the people who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Her termination comes shortly after she prosecuted, who was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offenses.

The Justice Department recently appeared to acknowledge the existence of an investigation into James Comey, though the basis for that inquiry is unclear. He was abruptly fired by Trump during his first administration in 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)