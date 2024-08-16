Who Is Jasveen Sangha, 'Ketamine Queen' Charged For Matthew Perry's Death

Actor Matthew Perry died on October 28 last year.

Among the five people who have been charged in actor Matthew Perry's death due to a drug overdose last year is a woman called Jasveen Sangha, popularly known as "the Ketamine Queen". According to investigators, Ms Sangha provided the lethal dose of ketamine that led to Mr Perry's death.

Ms Sangha, a 41-year-old dual British and American citizen, has been under the radar of federal authorities for her involvement in the distribution of dangerous narcotics. Dubbed the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," Ms Sangha allegedly ran a drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, where officials claim she stored, packaged, and distributed various narcotics. According to a federal indictment, her residence was described as a "drug-selling emporium" filled with methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs like Xanax.

Ms Sangha's operation, which dates back to at least June 2019, came under scrutiny after she was busted in March for selling methamphetamine in an unrelated case. During the raid on her home, federal agents seized 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 meth pills, highlighting the scale of her illicit activities.

Mr Perry died on October 28 last year. The 'Friends' actor, who had long battled addiction, was found in his home, with his death attributed to a ketamine overdose. According to investigators, Mr Perry had obtained the fatal batch of ketamine through a broker, Eric Fleming, who in turn sourced the drug from Ms Sangha.

According to court documents, Ms Sangha provided Mr Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate deals in the weeks leading up to Mr Perry's death. The indictment alleges that Mr Perry first sampled the drug on October 13, and Mr Fleming subsequently delivered two large batches to Mr Perry's home on October 14 and October 24. Ms Sangha even included "ketamine lollipops" as a bonus due to the size of Mr Perry's order.

