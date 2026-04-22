Matthew Perry Drug middleman Jailed For Two Years

A middleman who helped provide "Friends" actor Matthew Perry with drugs in the weeks before he died from a ketamine overdose was jailed on Wednesday in California.

Erik Fleming was ordered to serve two years in federal prison, with a further three months on supervised release after admitting conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming is the fourth of five people to be sentenced in connection with the death of the Canadian star, who was found dead in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)