'Master Of Barbecue, Legend Of Banter': Harry's Tribute To Grandpa Philip

Harry ended the note with the phrase "Per Mare, Per Terram" - Latin for "By Sea, By Land" (File)

Britain's Prince Harry, who is in the UK ahead of Saturday's funeral for Prince Philip, paid tribute to his grandfather, calling him "a man of service, honour and great humour".

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died on Friday aged 99.

"He was authentically himself, with a serious sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry wrote for his grandfather.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you, who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," he added

Harry went on to write, "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'O do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," wrote Harry who is expecting his second child with wife Meghan.

Prince Philip, who was officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, as planned before the pandemic. But there will be no public processions, and it will be held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.