Tehran Holds Mass Funeral For 100+ Security Personnel Amid Protests

A funeral ceremony began in Tehran on Wednesday for over 100 members of the security forces and other "martyrs" killed in the wave of protests that has rocked the Islamic Republic, state television said.

The ceremony, attended by thousands of people waving flags of the Islamic republic began with prayers being read out for the dead outside Tehran University, according to the images.

Rights groups say thousands of people are likely to have been killed in a crackdown by security forces on protests. But the authorities blame "rioters" who they say killed dozens of members of the security forces, as well as innocent bystanders described as "martyrs".

