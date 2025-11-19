Masked Man In Security Jacket Robs Las Vegas Casino At Gunpoint, Police Release Footage

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has released video footage and is seeking public assistance to identify a masked man who robbed a casino at gunpoint. The incident occurred on November 13 at approximately 10:29 pm, at a casino in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas.

The suspect, described as an unidentified male, entered the property through a parking garage and was captured on surveillance video approaching a cashier's cage. He was armed with an "AR-style rifle" and demanded money from an employee, who complied. The man then exited the casino the same way he entered.

The suspect's attire included a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black face mask, and a blue and yellow security-style jacket. During the incident, another security guard approached the suspect but backed away upon seeing the firearm.

Patrol units secured the area upon arrival, and robbery detectives took over the investigation, according to officers.

"We're sharing new video today as we continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred on November 13, 2025, at about 10:29 p.m., at a casino in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard. Patrol officers arrived within minutes, secured the scene, and notified LVMPD Commercial Robbery Detectives, who assumed the investigation," the department wrote.

The post drew a range of reactions, with some users raising questions. One person praised the guard's response, saying it wasn't worth risking a life. Another pointed out the suspicious circumstances, noting that the individual must have been carrying a bag or wearing the jacket when entering. They added that if he used an employee entrance or exit, surveillance cameras would have captured it, and authorities would likely identify him soon, leaving no lead unchecked.

One user wrote, "Security Officer sees the gun and says, nah im good. Take what you want."

Another commented, "I wanna know how much he got away with and… he exited “the same way he came in”— ok— where's the footage of him leaving? Walked? Ran? Got picked up? Drove away? Biked away? Segway'd away?? Like??!?!!?"

A third said, "Pistol vs Automatic rifle? Think the security officer was right to follow procedure. No use in escalating the situation to where innocent patrons can get hurt/killed. I'm guessing detectives are looking at tracing the jacket and other details to find the guy. He'll be found and prosecuted, eventually."