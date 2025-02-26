US Man Arrested For Kidnapping Wife's Boss After She Stole Rs 175 Crore

The Las Vegas police have arrested a man who kidnapped his wife's boss after it came to light that she stole millions of dollars from the company. Cynthia 'Cindy' Marabella, a 46-year-old from Nevada, was working as a financial controller at a construction company for seven years and allegedly stole $20 million (approximately Rs 175 crore) and spent it on luxury items, the Independent reported.

Ms Marabella's husband, William Costa, kidnapped the owner of the construction company, Larry Gilmore, while he was on his way to the office, according to reports.

Mr Gilmore, who was in his Porsche, noticed a purple Lamborghini, which matched the one driven by Ms Marabella. She had allegedly bought the car using the money she stole from the company.

As soon as Mr Gilmore saw the Lamborghini, his car was hit from behind and a man got out of the Suburban and showed him pictures of his children. Then, another man stepped out, put Mr Gilmore in a chokehold, punched him, and tied him before taking him to an isolated desert.

With a gun on his head, Mr Costa then gave Mr Gilmore two options -- tell the authorities he gave the money to Ms Marabella as a gift or investment for a business or if refused, his entire family would be killed in front of him.

Fearing for his and his family's life, Mr Gilmore chose the first option and pleaded with Mr Costa to have a word with his father to discuss fixing the situation. Later, the kidnappers drove him to the hotel where his Porsche was parked. Immediately after that, Mr Gilmore informed the police.

The police arrested Mr Costa on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, battery, coercion, and extortion in connection to his alleged abduction of Mr Gilmore. According to the court documents, Mr Costa's bail was set at $1.5 million on Saturday.